Recognition of academic programmes: IGNOU’s Certificate, Diploma Programmes are valid

JAMMU: With reference to the public notice issued by the University Grants Commission pertaining to recognition of academic programmes offered by IGNOU under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from 2018-19 to 2022-23, IGNOU clarified that University Grants Commission gives recognition only for the programmes at Undergraduate and Post-graduate level as per sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 1 of Part I of the UGC (ODL) Regulations, 2017.
As far as Certificate and Diploma Programmes are concerned, Indira Gandhi National Open University is free to offer these programmes under ODL mode after the approval of the statutory bodies.
Accordingly, all the Certificate and Diploma Programmes offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University under ODL mode are valid and continue to remain on offer. It is further clarified that IGNOU’s professional programmes like B.Ed, Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing, Master of Business Administration, Master of Computer Applications, have been recognized by the respective Regulatory Bodies and the relevant documents have been submitted to UGC for consideration, a handout issued by IGNOU said.
