Reckless driving

Dear Editor,

The recent bus accident has once again brought to the front the callous attitude of authorities against errant driving. The blame squarely lies on the driver who was talking on the phone while negotiating a curve. Agreed that the authorities concerned adopt a Chalta Hai attitude and overlook overloaded buses, but we, too, have the responsibility to adhere to driving rules. Self-precaution is the key to safe driving and avoiding tragedies. So, let’s be

sensible and strictly follow the rules of safe driving for our own safety and of others on the road.

RK Kapoor,

Via-e-mail.