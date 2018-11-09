REBUILDING AFGHANISTAN

Share Share 0 Share 0

In a first, India will be a participant in multilateral talks with the Afghan Taliban in the same room, but at a “non-official level”. Russia will be hosting discussion on Afghanistan and steps towards political reconciliation in the war-torn country for the second time. The talks, previously scheduled in September, were postponed after the Ashraf Ghani government pulled out, calling it “unnecessary” in view of the Taliban’s rejection of “peace and direct negotiations”. The meeting will bring together Deputy Foreign Ministers and special representatives from 12 countries, including Iran, China, Pakistan and the US. India plays a major role in rebuilding war-torn Afghanistan which has been fighting the Taliban onslaught. Ensuing sustainable security and peace in Afghanistan is a great challenge facing the international community. There has been a total collapse of all social and economic structures in Afghanistan particularly under the Taliban regime. Even after the Taliban, elements of Al Qaeda network both within and outside Afghanistan need to be dealt with at the outset. The current reconstruction programme in Afghanistan will go a long way. But as of today most of it remains on drawing board. The promised aid is not forthcoming. The UN is able to implement programmes like ‘Back to School’ with its limited funds. Institution building, economic reconstruction and help from friendly countries all must take place simultaneously. Incidentally, the type of and the quantum of aid being talked by the UN, EU and World Bank cannot be absorbed by an economy like that of Afghanistan at this juncture. A stable region is must for the overall development. Russia’s unprecedented hosting of the peace conference almost 30 years after it pulled out of Afghanistan in disgrace comes after the efforts of the United States and others have repeatedly failed to stem the constant fighting.