Reasi Forest Division organises plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: In furtherance of eco-friendly mission of J&K Govt Green J&K on eve of 70th Vanmahotsav, Reasi Forest Division celebrated the solemn occasion by organising plantation drive on un-wooded land in Upper Talwara Panchayat, Reasi on wednesay.

Kamlesh Pandita Pr. Distt and Sessions Judge Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP Reasi Nisha Natyal and various Distt Officers were amongst the participants who pitched in to contribute towards this noble cause by planting saplings on this occasion. Around 500 number of site specific saplings including ornamental, evergreen and fruit bearing were planted on the occassion.

Anil Kr Atri DFO Reasi while thanking all participants appealed to all and sundry for making optimum use of ensuing monsoon and plant maximum saplings all around to achieve the holistic goal of mission Green J&K towards providing sustainable environment for posterity.