Reasi Court connected to prisons through video conferencing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To expedite the process of disposal of cases, District Court Reasi in Jammu region has been connected with jail through video-conferencing (VC) and first ever remand through VC to the accused persons who are lodged in different jails, was successfully conducted.

Therefore, in tune with this modern technology, Principal Sessions Judge Reasi Kamlesh Pandita also started video conferencing for the trial of undertrial prisoners and remand of the accused persons through video conferencing to save the time. In this regard, the video conferencing was done on Thursday with the undertrial prisoners lodged in District Jail Udhampur and District Jail Jammu. The communication with the undertrial prisoners through video conferencing will not only save the time of courts but also resources of the UT which is being spent for producing the accused persons or undertrial prisoners before the courts. The Courts at Reasi Headquarter had already started extending judicial remands of accused persons before the trial, without producing the accused persons before the courts. The e-Court technical staff installed the equipment and also prepared the line with the concerned Jail authorities for the smooth functioning through video conferencing. Same will be now routine exercise.