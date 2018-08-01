Reasi Admn imparts awareness on Swachh Survekshan

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: With an aim of creating awareness among students and staff about Swachh Bharat and Swachh Survekshan-2018, the district administration organised an awareness camp at Government High School, Kambaldanga , Reasi.

DPO Reasi Parvinder Kour, BDO Reasi Aadil Iqbal lone, Headmaster Devinder Pandoh, Zilla Swachta Preraks, staff of the school , officials from BDO Office Reasi and large number of students were also present.

Addressing the participants BDO Reasi informed about Swachh Survekshan and underlined the need to create awareness among students on Swachh Survekshan. He requested the School Management and students to maintain good sanitation and environment in the school and outside.

DPO Reasi while speaking on the occasion informed the gathering to use the Swachhta app, as it can play a vital role in keeping the district clean, and lead to achieve the dream of Swachh Bharat. She said unhygienic conditions can create health problems, so it is duty of all to keep the surroundings clean.

Zila Swachta Preraks on the occasion said that the objective of the survey is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making villages a better place to live in. The headmaster of the school appreciated the officials for organising the function and said such camps are essential for creating awareness.