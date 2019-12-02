Reasi Admn harnessing traditional Dunna-Pattal as alternate to SUP

State Times News

REASI: In its endeavors towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternate to Single Use Plastic in the district, Reasi administration is harnessing an old-age traditional use of Dunna-Pattal (plate-bowl) and kujja cup to make the district SUP free.

In this noble mission towards the cause of humanity, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Chib, is being assisted by Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKS) which recently has approved two dunna-pattal-making machines, each worth Rs 1.25 lakh, for Pouni and Aghar Balliyan panchayats of block Pouni and Reasi respectively. These two Panchayats, with dense population and availability of raw material in abundance, are traditionally associated with the making of Dunna-Pattal.

Also, Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is supplementing the efforts of district administration in achieving its goal of environment conservation in the district by promoting nature friendly daily use things.

In this regard, the Commission has already conducted two training sessions on use of motorised potters-wheel in the district covering around 40 persons. With a meager registration fee of Rs 1950, anybody could procure a motorised potters-wheel, which originally costs Rs 27000, and start his own kujja-making business. For those who still can’t afford the amount, Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board is going to contribute the amount.