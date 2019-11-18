“Reallocate Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway project to NHAI for fast execution as BRO hasn’t even commenced the work”, pitches MP Jugal Kishore Sharma while raising matters of public importance in Parliament, New Delhi
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper