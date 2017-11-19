Reality of Clean Jammu

Dear Editor,

Dug up roads, roadside littered with garbage, overflowing dustbins and little greenery, this is not what was dreamed for Clean Jammu.

The City of Temples has improved its ranking in cleanliness from 427th rank to 251st as claimed by the Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan report 2017. These are the claims made in the government records but the actual scenario of the city tells a different story. The report shows changed mindsets of people towards proper disposal of garbage. But the truth is that the condition has shown no improvement. People of Jammu are least affected by the unhygienic living conditions. They are habitual of cleaning their houses and dumping waste on roads and parks, but what goes around comes around.

The winter capital of the State, spread over 115 sq km and inhabited by 15 lakh people approximately, generates nearly 400 ton of solid waste daily, but half of it is not lifted due to manpower shortage and absence of landfill sites.

“Jammu province in total has 815 medical bodies which generate 1,014 kg waste per day out of which only 349 kg waste is treated while there is no proper mechanism for treatment of the remaining quantity,” said Anuradha Gupta, a State Pollution Control Department official. A pilot project initiated by State Pollution Control Department in Chak Lala village, called as Bishnah belt project was a kick start towards the clean city. Here, Panchayat took active participation in collection and segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

Likewise, Narwal Mandi project was also an eye-opener to the citizens as it initiated the path to convert “garbage into gold.” These projects turn out to save farmlands and environment; generated job avenues for locals and created a source of income, at its early stage. But with passing time government must ensure that all its claims not just remain on paper alone. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan should not be yet another photo opportunity to upload on social media.

Yakita Somani

IIMC, Jammu