Reality check: Security lapses galore at city ATMs

Dear Editor,

ATMs in Jammu at are ‘Ram Bharose’ as one can find that at many ATMs security guards are absent and other safety measures also do not exist.

One can find four to five people inside the ATM and other standing in queues waiting for their turn. Nobody follows the simple guideline written on the machine or the door ‘one person only’. There is huge chaos and confusion.

There is nothing wrong in saying that numbers of ATMs in the city and especially in the outskirts are left unattended throughout the day and people too lack common sense to use it properly. Moreover, the CCTV cameras at some places were also found missing or not functioning, while at many, there were no trained security guards. It is also pertinent to mention here that the security guards deputed at many ATMs are mostly retired persons and these aged guards can be seen relaxing most of the time and they show least concern about what is happening inside the ATM.

Moreover, there are many newly opened ATMs where no guidelines are displayed, no CCTV cameras are installed and no security guard placed to look after it. Here also one can find huge crowd inside and outside the ATM.

The situation is particularly dangerous at night when anybody can stalk an ATM user at will. On top of all this, there is no such panic button or alarms in the ATMs from where the victims can alert in times of danger. Important telephone number list is also missing at some of the ATMs.

I don’t understand that when it is written clearly that only one person should enter at a time why people don’t follow that? I understand there is panic and shortage of new currency but this is no way that people are ignoring the rules and there is mere chaos in ATMs.

I have noticed many times that at the SBI ATM machine located at Marble Market you do not find any guard or any other security arrangement. It is a big risk to withdraw money from there during the evening hours. Many a time the door is also left open and stray dogs can be seen resting inside the cabin. No one is there to keep a check and this is an open invitation to robbers and a threat for the consumers.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the concerned to keep a check on this so that public can feel safe and secure while withdrawing their amount.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.