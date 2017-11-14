Ready to keep roads clear for vehicular movement: BRO

Srinagar: As weatherman has predicted snow in Kashmir, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today said it has geared its men and machinery to clear highways and strategic roads in the region for smooth movement of traffic.

“In case of snowfall, our men and machinery are ready to keep roads clear for vehicular movement,” said Colonel Awadhesh Singh , Director Works, Project Beacon of BRO.

The BRO have prepared four “attack points” at Haripora, Gund, Gagangir, Baltal points on Sonmarg to Zojila Road.

“These points are equipped with sufficient snow clearing machines like excavators, snow cutters and avalanche clearance equipment,” Captain Niraj Kumar Singh, Incharge Engineer Zojilla, said.

“Two Sentry points have already been set up and kept ready at Panimata and Bajrinalla on Zojila stretch. The personnel of BRO deployed at the points communicate with the officials down the Pass for effective and timed response during snow clearance,” he said.

Captain Singh said they will put in all their efforts to keep the road open for extended period provided the weather allows. (PTI)