Ready for talks with Hurriyat under Constitution: BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two days after Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the Center, a senior BJP leader on Monday said talks can be held “only within the ambit of Indian constitution.”

BJP’s J&K in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said: “We are ready for talks. Hurriyat leaders are our own people. They are residents of J&K so they are most welcome to talk to us, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but within the ambit of Indian Constitution.” He said the Prime Minister was trying to create a peaceful atmosphere in the state to win the trust of its people.

He said the Prime Minister was trying to create a peaceful atmosphere in the state to win the trust of its people. Khanna’s statement came a day after senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reiterated that the Hurriyat leadership was always ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue aimed at conflict resolution in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik said the situation in the valley had vastly improved over the past year and the Hurriyat Conference was willing to enter into a dialogue with the government.

“The Hurriyat Conference was not willing to talk. Ram Vilas Paswan was standing at their door (in 2016), but they were not ready to talk, Malik said at a function here on Saturday.

“Today, they are ready for talks and want to hold dialogue. There is a change in everyone”, he added.

Malik said the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the governor last August, adding that recruitment of terrorists had almost stopped and stone-pelting incidents on Fridays had ended.

“I feel good that the temperature (of the situation) has come down significantly since the day I arrived here,” he said.

“We do not feel good when a youth is killed, we want to bring him back. There is a lot of thought being given as to what kind of scheme is needed to bring them back,” Malik said and added, “But when someone opens fire, the security forces will fire back. They would not present a bouquet of flowers.”

Earlier, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she is relived that Hurriyat has softened their stand regarding talks with the Government of India.

In response, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that if Government of India initiates ‘meaningful dialogue’, there will be a ‘positive response’.