Reach out to student community of J&K to channelise their energy: Parvez

Share Share 0 Share 0

3rd Foundation Day of IIT Jammu celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, on Monday celebrated its Foundation Day which was presided over by the Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed as Chief Guest in the presence of Guest of Honour, Vice Chancellor, Central University, Prof. Ashok Aima, Director IIT Jammu Manoj Gaur and faculty of IIT, Jammu and a large number of IIT students.

The day marked the third foundation day celebration since establishment of IIT at Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed congratulated the entire team of IIT Jammu and described the day as a milestone for the entire J&K State for ushering an abode of knowledge and innovation within the State. He hailed the contributions of Indian Institutes of Technology in shaping the country and bringing global recognition to the country by producing finest engineers and business leaders.

He further said, “Your presence here opens great opportunities to explore research and contribute technological solutions for the welfare of our people in the State, understand the challenges unique to J&K and harness the strong sectors of our State through innovative breakthroughs catalyzing socio-economic development of J&K.”

Emphasising on the role of Industry Academia partnership, Parvez Ahmed assured every possible help by J&K Bank to create a bridge between society and Centre of knowledge.

He said, “My personal request to the leadership of IIT Jammu is to reach out to the student community in far flung areas by collaborating with educational institutions to inspire the youth and channelise their energy in constructive contribution in the society. I can assure you that J&K Bank is more than willing to walk the extra mile in acting as a bridge between the IIT Jammu and people in the nooks and corners of the State who are our banking franchise.”

Later Parvez Ahmed announced the institution of JK Bank Gold Medals to the overall toppers of IIT Jammu.

Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu, Prof Ashok Aima spoke about the expansion journey of premier institutes like IITs and IIMs leading to democratisation by providing opportunities to a large number of talented youth of the country.

Earlier, Naresh Kumar OSD MHRD IIT Jammu welcomed the participants to the foundation day celebrations and delineated the milestones of IIT Jammu and the future road map of creating the best infrastructure to create a centre of excellence.

Dr D.K Pandya Dean IIT Jammu spoke at length about the journey of IIT Jammu from a temporary campus at Paloura to Permanent Campus at Jagti.

Director IIT Jammu Manoj Gaur deliberated upon the vision and mission of IIT Jammu during the concluding remarks for the function. He added that in a decade or so the IIT Jammu will cater to 15,000 students who will make a mark at the national and international levels. He also acknowledged and appreciated the role played by J&K Bank in reaching out to the educational institutions.

The function was coordinated by Ishita Mahajan and Queeleen Kaur both faculty members at IIT Jammu. Later in the day, dignitaries planted a number of plants of medicinal value in and around the campus to mark its Foundation Day celebrations.

Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu was established after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Higher Education, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India, to set up an IIT campus at village Jagti, Tehsil Nagrota at Jammu.