RE-LOOK POLL STRATEGY

As part of its strategy to dislodge Congress, BJP focused on new pockets with renewed vigour in its first edition in 2014 which helped the saffron party sweep even the Northeast, a traditional Congress or the indigenous party ruled region. BJP’s clout as central ruling party holding the purse-strings helps, given the traditional northeast dependence on central funds even as BJP blames Congress for neglecting the northeast. Now in its second edition the party would be focusing on the hard pockets where ideological variations are there politically. This even the newly promoted party president J P Nadda also said immediately after taking over the charge. But on the other hand the Hindi belt which voted BJP with thumping majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had taken a disturbing turn with these states seeing Congress resurgence despite BJP upping the stakes. It is no surprise that Modi had pitched for simultaneous elections as dealing with anti-incumbency in state after state can be tiring but that possibility looks a long journey before the legal tangles to conduct ‘one-election’ has to be cleared. BJP’s electoral strategies were noticeable in the 2019 election campaign which totally rested on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The other – a heavy emphasis on Hindutva. Both are seen as vote catchers for BJP. But unlike Modi who has diverse promises to keep and more promises to make, Hindutva runs a narrow course and has a fixed catchment area of supporters that remain with BJP. Harping overtly on Hindutva negates larger gains for BJP. At times an overdose of Hindutva turns these voters off, especially in UP-like situations where stray cows run amok and have to be cooped up in classrooms ejecting students, or gaurakshaks threaten life and limb of anyone dealing in cattle. There are also allies like JD (U), LJP, SAD and AGP who worry about Hindutva damaging their own prospects. The distance kept by neutral parties like AIADMK, TRS and BJD from BJP stems from their discomfort with Hindutva. The 2014 wave was a product of multiple factors like an unpopular two-term incumbent, price rise, economic slowdown, and the ascent of a credible challenger in Modi armed with the “Gujarat model” and mouthing all the right ideas like Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and cooperative federalism. The erstwhile positive messaging on Modi’s things to do by 2022 like poverty alleviation, doubling farm incomes, a house for every Indian, meeting, bring back black money, renewable energy targets, and manned space mission could lose traction. Hindutva undermines the possibility of Acche Din and has only diverted attention from Modi

government’s legitimate successes.