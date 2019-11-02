‘Re-examine your life’

How can pramanas help us in a practical manner?

There are four pramanas or means of knowledge. Vedanta says there are six, but four are considered the main ones. How do you know that I am talking to you right now? You know it through pratyaksha pramana, sense perception. Without sense perception, how will I know anything? What we see and what we hear, to us, is incontrovertible evidence. Why are you so certain that your perceptions are correct? There is a way of gauging whether I am seeing things correctly and I must put in the effort to examine them. I am not suggesting that you believe or don’t believe – I am just saying, examine. Everything that everybody tells us cannot be true; everything that everybody tells us cannot be false – it needs to be examined. First,we learn how to examine our perceptions.

The second pramana is anumana, inference. Even if our perception is right, did we reach the right inference? Somebody said to you that ‘you are daft’ and you examined it, now you make all sorts of inferences from that statement. For instance, you may think, ‘I am poor, so he said this.’ Examine your inferences. See if your logic is correct. Do you have data to support your inference?

The third pramana is upmana; it is the most beautiful one, yet it is most likely to be misunderstood. It is like Aesop’s fable of the hare and tortoise in a race and, in the end, you learn that slow and steady wins the race. Upmana is like art, but most people confuse it for agami pramana, authority. In agami pramana, you don’t have to examine what is being said, but whether the one who is saying it is an authority or not.

People often continue to suffer from the same problems. People are struggling to apply teachings to their day to-day life. We say, first understand and then apply. For instance, the teaching of universal love – we have to love everybody. You are so inspired that you go out and hug the first person you see, and that person will be utterly confused. So don’t apply, first get up in the morning and think. Think what is going on; life should be a constant re-examination. Just like we spring-clean our houses, we must spring-clean our minds, our way of thinking.

(Concluded)