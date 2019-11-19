Re-examination of Fireman/Fireman Drivers on December 15

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: According to a notification of the Chairman, Departmental Recruitment Board, Fire and Emergency Services J&K, Jammu, in pursuance of Government Order No. 880-Home of 2019, dated: 01-08-2019, the written examination of candidates who had applied for the posts of Fireman/Fireman Drivers vide Advertisement Notice No.01 of 2013, dated: 12-03-2013 shall be conducted afresh.

The re-written examination shall be held on 15th December, 2019 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The venue of the examination are provided in the Admit card which can be collected by the candidates from 25th November, 2019 to 5th December, 2019 from nearest J&K Fire Stations at respective district headquarters located in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and District Kargil.

The notification further reads that only those candidates who have appeared in the previous written examination shall be eligible to appear in the re-examination.

The candidates who have failed in the driving test will not be eligible to appear in the re-examination.

Further details can be had from the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services J&K, Gandhi Nagar Jammu on the telephone number 0191-2457821.