Re-evaluation of exams – Flawed process

Dear Editor,

Every year umpteen exams conducted by various departments and almost million of candidates appear for these exams. About 70 per cent of the total candidates clear this hurdle and get eligible for the next level. Approximately,

10 per cent of the total candidates never get satisfied with their marks and go for the re-evaluation of the examination. Undoubtedly, some of the candidates get increment in their marks but that percent is very less. We all are very well aware that it is mandatory for every candidate to pay eligible amount of money to fill re-evaluation of particular examination. If, in case, candidate marks increases, then who is responsible for that error in the marks? Student

himself or department? In my opinion, the whole mistake is of examination department. This error arises due to improper evaluation by the examiner. Just because of this error, candidate feels disappointed and he prepare himself to pay for the re-evaluation of the exam. Why would candidate pay for the mistake of any other person? It is like, One sows and Other reaps. Lastly, I would say that if there is any increment in the marks, then candidates’ re-evaluation fee must be refunded.

Vishal Singh,

Vijaypur, Samba.