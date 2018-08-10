RDD holds motivational lecture, felicitation function

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To encourage the youth, who actively participate in different social activities aimed at to reform the society, Rural Development Department (RDD) Bhadarwah felicitated 50 students at Bhadarwah on Friday.

The felicitation cum motivational lecture function, in which officer from police and civil administration addressed students of Boys Higher Secondary School, was held at conference hall of BDO office Bhadarwah.

ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh was the Chief Guest and Tehsildar Masood Ahmed was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, while BDO Bhadarwah Dr.Mohd Ashraf presided over the felicitation function.

The function in which ASP Rajinder Singh and Tehsildar Masood Ahmed delivered motivational lectures to the students was conducted by renowned Educationist Arif Rana.

After motivational lecture session, besides presenting certificates of appreciation to the 50 students of Boys Higher Secondary School, renowned Educationist Rana Arif was felicitated for his excellent service in the field of Education and Social Work. Prominent among others who were present during the function included Qamar un Nisa, Meenakshi Chouhan and Shabnam Nigar.