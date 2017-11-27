RDD field functionaries protest against DC Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Taking strong note of misbehaving with GRS Bittu Kumar posted in Block Thakrie of Kishtwar by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana, All Field Functionaries RDD Association (AFFRDDA) Ramban on Monday held a protest in front of Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Office.

While talking to media persons, Public Secretary MGNREGA Association Ramban Shakeel Ul Rehman condemned the act of DC Kishtwar with their colleague and called upon the government to take stern action against DC Kishtwar besides demanded an unconditional apology to GRS who was humiliated by the said DC during public meeting.

He further said that DC Kishtwar should take his words back for his immaturity adding that the incident is unfortunate.

Shakeel Ul Rehman informed that due to lack of unemployment, several youths hailing from high profile families opted for nominal jobs.

He added that they have made an appeal to RDD Minister Abdul Haq Khan as well as to the Chief Minister to take note of arrogant behaviour of DC Kishtwar and if he (DC) doesn’t apologise, they will come on the road and will call a State level strike.

In this regard All Field Functionaries RDD Association under the chairmanship of MGNREGA Employees Association District President Ashaf Ahmed went on two days pen down strike from 27 Nov 2017.