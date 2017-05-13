RD and Kishore Fan Club organises ‘Golden Era of Music’ concert

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RD and Kishore Fan Club, Jammu held a musical concert ‘Golden Era of Music’ regaling audience with yesteryear hits of Kishore Kumar and R D Burman as part of 25th anniversary of the Club here at the auditorium of Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar on Friday.

On the occasion, Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest.

The yesteryear musical hits of the legendary singers of Bollywood Kishore Kumar and musician R.D Burman spread its charm once again in a musical afternoon here on Thursday. The event became even more memorable with the performance by the noted singer and composer Sunil Sharma, whose voice bears a close resemblance to that of legendary singer. Notably, Kishore Kumar is known to be one of the most versatile singer and actor of the eighties. During his career, he had created various milestones and sang such tracks which are unforgettable even today.

The Jammu-based musical group, presented some of the melodious tracks of Kishore Kumar leaving the audience enthralled. The famous tracks by Kishore Da made the audience experience the old times once again in a live concert.

The programme featured some of the hit tracks of Kishore Kumar from his famous movies. The Jammu music lover students of the college and the fans of Kishore Kumar took the pleasure of his melodious tracks live on stage.

While talking about the show, founder of RD and Kishore Club, Sunil Sharma said, “The show was organised to celebrate the 25th birth anniversary of the Club.”

Appreciating efforts of the organisers, Chief Guest and Guests of Honour said that musical concert is a novel concept and the club deserves special appreciation for the efforts.

Congratulating Sunil Sharma and his associates for organising such a memorable programme, Kavinder Gupta appreciated the efforts of Club and hoped that such type of musical concert should also be organised in future.