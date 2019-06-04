RBI to disseminate essential financial awareness messages among farmers: Mathew

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Financial Literacy Week initiated by Financial Inclusion and Development Department of Reserve Bank of India was commenced here on Monday.

The event was presided over by Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu and Kashmir State and was also addressed by Dr K.S Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKAUST, Jammu and B.K Zutshi, Joint Director, Agriculture, Jammu. The event witnessed a presentation on the purpose, and the activities being undertaken by the banks during the Financial Literacy Week.

“The Financial Literacy Week is being conducted with a view to promote awareness on key topics every year through a focused campaign. This year, the Financial Literacy Week will be observed from June 3 to 7, 2019 on theme of ‘Farmers’ and how they benefit by being a part of the formal banking system,” Mathew told reporters here.

“The messages disseminated during the week will focus on Responsible Borrowing viz., benefits of repaying loans on time, improving credit score, etc. and simplified mode of availing Agricultural Finance,” Mathew said.

“Growth in agriculture is necessary for the overall economic growth & finance is an essential enabler for the same. RBI is actively involved in formulating policies that enhance the flow of credit to the farming community.

In recent years, the bank has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen credit delivery mechanism and financial inclusion,” he said.

“In order to build awareness and disseminate financial literacy messages to the farming community, focused content in the form of posters and leaflets have been prepared for dissemination.

Banks have been advised to display the posters and content in their rural bank branches, Financial Literacy Centers, ATMs and websites. Further, RBI will undertake a centralized mass media campaign during the month of June on Doordarshan and All India Radio to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to farmers,” Mathew said.

Satya Narain, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India thanked the participants and requested them to help wider outreach of the objectives of the Financial Literacy Week for the information of the common masses in general and farmers in particular.