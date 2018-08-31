RBI pushes for increase in rural credit by RRBs

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The 47th meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) on Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the State of Jammu and Kashmir was held here on Thursday in the Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.

A.K Mattu, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge, RBI, Jammu presided over the meeting.

Suresh Chand, GM, NABARD, A.K Pandey, DGM, SBI, Sudhir Gupta, Vice President, J&K Bank, Janakraj Angural, Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank and Parvinder Bharti, Chairman, Ellaquai Dehati Bank and other officials from RBI and banks participated in the meeting. Initiating the discussions, Mattu recalled the basic objective of the establishment of Regional Rural Banks and observed that there were still large number of rural and far flung areas of State where the proper banking services and facilities are still not available. He urged the banks to be proactive in extending rural reach of these services so as to aid the proper development of these neglected areas and also ensure to augment their lendable resources by effective recovery and NPA management. However, he cautioned the banks that the level of NPAs in their institutions was a matter of concern and required immediate remedial measures.

Presenting an overview of the performance the Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank stated that his bank had registered 7.32 per cent growth in deposits as on June 30, 2018 (vis-a-vis June 30, 2017) and it hovered around Rs. 3407.70 crore, whereas its advances clocked a growth of 13.17 per cent and it stood at Rs. 1577.60 crore as on that date. Similarly, Chairman, Ellaquai Dehati Bank informed that that his bank had posted a meager growth in deposits as on June 30, 2018 and it stood at Rs. 975.71 crore, whereas its advances registered a decline of 5.19 per cent and it was Rs. 418.40 crore as on that date. The main reason of decline in advances was increased recovery towards NPAs by the bank. The meeting discussed and reviewed the areas like advances to priority sector, performance under Annual Credit Plan 2018-19, credit flow to agriculture sector, measures relating to Financial Literacy and Awareness Programme, strengthening security measures in the bank branches, compliance to KYC/AML guidelines etc. The deficient performance wherever observed was conveyed for effective and remedial steps so as to ensure that the target set for the year under ACP and other prescribed performance parameters were fulfilled timely during the year.