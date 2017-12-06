RBI keeps key interest rate unchanged

Mumbai: RBI today kept the key interest rate unchanged, on the expected lines, but raised the inflation forecast for remainder of the current financial year to 4.3- 4.7 per cent.
The 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, in its fifth bi- monthly review, kept repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent and reverse repo at 5.75 per cent.
It said the reason for the decision was “achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth”.
The central bank kept the economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7 per cent for the fiscal ending March 31. (PTI)
