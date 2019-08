Mumbai: Following are the highlights of RBI’s third monetary policy review for the current fiscal unveiled on Wednesday:

RBI cuts key interest rate (repo) by an unusual 35 basis points (0.35 percentage points) to 5.40 per cent.

Reverse repo rate has been revised to 5.15 per cent

The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate stands at 5.65 per cent

Maintains the accommodative policy stance

Cuts GDP forecast to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal from 7 per cent in June policy

Keeps retail inflation forecast within target of 3.5-3.7 per cent for second half of 2019-20

Four members voted for cut of 35 basis points in rate; two members voted for 25 basis points rate cut

Boosting aggregate demand, private investment assume highest priority

Next monetary policy statement on October 4. (PTI)