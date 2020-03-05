RBI caps withdrawals from Yes Bank; supersedes board

Mumbai:
Troubled private sector lender Yes Bank was placed under a
“moratorium” on late Thursday, with the RBI capping depositor
withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding the board with
immediate effect.
The
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the decision in consultation with the
government to protect depositors’ interest.
The
RBI also superseded the board of Yes Bank, which has not been able to raise
required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former Chief
Financial Officer of SBI, Prashant Kumar as the administrator of Yes Bank.
“The
Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that in the absence of a credible revival
plan, and in public interest and the interest of the bank’s depositors, it had
no alternative but to apply to the central government for imposing a moratorium
under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the RBI said in a
statement late in the evening.
The
statement said the bank management had indicated that it was in talks with
various investors and they were likely to be successful. The bank was also
engaged with a few private equity firms for exploring opportunities to infuse
capital.
“These
investors did hold discussions with senior officials of the Reserve Bank but
for various reasons eventually did not infuse any capital.
“Since
a bank and market-led revival is a preferred option over a regulatory
restructuring, the Reserve Bank made all efforts to facilitate such a process
and gave adequate opportunity to the bank’s management to draw up a credible
revival plan, which did not materialise,” the statement said.
In
the meantime, the bank was facing regular outflow of liquidity, the apex bank
said, justifying its actions.
The
actions come hours after sources said the government has approved a plan
wherein State Bank of India (SBI) and other financial institutions would
bailout Yes Bank.
If
the plan is implemented, it would be the first major instance in many years
where a private sector lender would be bailed out using public money.
In
2004, Global Trust Bank was amalgamated with Oriental Bank of Commerce and in
2006, IDBI Bank took over United Western Bank.
The curbs on Yes Bank come after similar action was taken against fraud-hit cooperative lender PMC Bank in September, where depositors are still in the lurch.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper