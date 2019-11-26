Ravinder Khajuria Memorial Basketball Tournament begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member of Management Committee of Sports Authority of India, Training Centre Jammu, Ranjeet Kalra on Tuesday inaugurated Ravinder Khajuria Memorial Basketball Tournament being organized by SAI Training Centre (STC) Jammu at MA Stadium, here.

The tournament is held every year in the memory of Ravinder Khajuria, one of the most loved basketball coaches of J&K.

Ranjeet Kalra, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while paying tributes to Ravinder Khajuria recalled his contribution to the game of basketball, particularly the JKP team that was coached by him for many years.

He also complimented the STC for organising the tournament in his memory.

Ashok Jamwal and Dr Vikram Handa were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

The inaugural match was played between STC Warriors (women) and Trikuta Club with STC Warriors emerging victorious.

Total of ten teams will participate in the tournament which will culminate on November 28, 2019.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Rajesh Bandral, Vineet Pangotra, Harpreet Singh, Shubham Sharma, Kunal Gupta, Rohan Kundal, Ritik Khullar and Amanjyot Singh. National Coach Aman Sharma (SAI) is supervising the tournament. Prominent persons present were Satish Gupta and Shaktish Chopra Managers J&K Sports Council, Amarjit Singh former national coach and Sushma Jamwal, Basketball Coach.

The results

Women: Tawi Club beat University Club 29-08.

Men: Kathua Valiants beat Jammu District 76-58; STC Warriors beat Katra Club 73-23; STC Terriers beat Kat Club 61-24.