Rationality & spiritual evolution

The work of a few thousand men may be done by one man with a machine. If it is introduced in industry, it will surely save labour. This is rationalisation, in the realm of industry. You may term it as “physical rationalisation”. Now, what is psychic rationalisation? It is the effort to rationalise dogmatic religious beliefs and practices, but the principle remains the same.

Traditionalism is to be rationalised. The curvatures are to be avoided and straightforwardness is to be adopted. Ananda Marga adopts a straight path. You may call it psycho-spiritual rationalisation. Traditionalism is outdated. The times call for rationalisation that can provide the scope for physical, psychic and psycho-spiritual evolution.

Subjectivity is of two types – mental and spiritual. In mental subjectivity, the mind merges into its own enhanced subjectivity, and in spiritual subjectivity, the mind merges into spirituality. The area of the mind depends solely on its subjectivated pabula whose area increases or decreases jurisdiction of the mind. The subjectivated pabula have their definite periphery. Suppose you see the face of any person, then close your eyes. Now, suppose you compare how much of your mental field is occupied with this image. Say one-fourth. Then try to increase its size. Again try to increase its size up to your capacity. This is the jurisdiction of your mind. This is subjectivated pabula.

When you are seeing some external object with your eyes, that is objectivated pabula. Your mind has more space than the objectivated pabula. Hence the jurisdiction of the mind depends on the subjectivated pabula, not the objectivated pabula pertaining to external objects. The diversion of pabula is possible in the physical and psychic spheres, but not in the spiritual realm. In the physical sphere, both internal and external transmutation of pabula is possible. In the psychic sphere only internal transmutation is possible. In the spiritual realm no diversion is possible.

Changing the psychic pabula or mind is risky in twenty-five per cent of cases. If there is maladjustment, there is every chance of insanity. In the case of change of mind, there will be a sensation of jhin-jhin (twinging in the nerves) and then the personality will change….

Just as transmutation can be done in the physical pabula externally, it can also be done internally by the application of microvita. Suppose there are two people of the same race or sub-race. Suppose one has thinner skin and lips than the other. While lying on the floor, the person with the thinner skin will feel that the ground is harder and colder, while the other will feel that it is softer and warmer. If the racial characteristics of a person are changed, then the entire personality will be changed.

I do not accept any racial barriers. But internally, there is no difference between one person and another – there is no fundamental difference between one human being and another.