Ration supply continues in Jammu province despite all odds: Warehouse Traders

JAMMU: Traders Federation Warehouse-Nehru Market Jammu has been continuously supplying ration and other essential amenities to entire Jammu province despite all difficulties. This was informed by Rattan Lal, President of the Federation, during a meeting held here on Friday.

Gupta welcomed the move of the Government of India regarding abrogation of articles 370 and 35A and conveyed his thanks to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind; Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for issuing the notification.

Assuring every cooperation to Central Government’s decision, the Federation General Secretary, Deepak Gupta said that the traders of Jammu are standing shoulder to shoulder to strengthen the hands of administration. He further said that the Mandi was established six decades ago and since then, it has fulfilled essential needs of the State.

“Apart from Jammu, the ration is being supplied from this wholesale Mandi to Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Bhadarwah, Udhampur, Kashmir Valley and even Ladakh. Despite all difficulties, ration supply is still going on. May it be Army deployed on borders or security forces deployed in different parts of the State, we take every necessary measure to ensure smooth supply of ration and other essentials for our forces across the State,” he said, adding that now as Eid, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day celebrations are near, there will be no shortage of ration in any house as efforts are being made to maintain smooth supply of ration in every nook and corner of the State.

He further appealed to masses not to get misled by the leaders so called ‘saviors of articles 370 and 35A and well-wishers of Valley people’. The real beneficiaries of articles 370 and 35A were only few political families, politicians and bureaucrats, he added.

Gupta further said that better technology, manpower, capital influx in all fields would help business grow manifold thus benefitting local economy. With J&K now becoming a UT, toll tax on goods will also be removed thus fulfilling a long pending demand of traders, he said.

Dheeraj Gupta, Senior Vice President Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market; Munish Mahajan, Vice President; Abhimanyu Gupta, Secretary; Vishal Gupta, Cashier and other senior members of the Federation were also present during the meeting.