Rath Yatra taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: A Rath Yatra was taken out on Saturday which took a round of the Nowshera town. The Rath Yatra was organised by Akal Abhiyan Sangathan Rajouri which was inaugurated by 1008 Mahamandleshwar Santosh Dass Moniji in which large number of devotees participated. Jagdish Chander Sahney President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Nowshera was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He said that the Yatra was organized to motivate people to rise above the casteism and work for the unity and integrity of the people of India. Others present include Bhim Singh, Raj Singh, Satish, Vijay Sharma, Surinder Singh and Mulakh Raj.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper