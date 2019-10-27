Rath Yatra taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A Rath Yatra was taken out on Saturday which took a round of the Nowshera town. The Rath Yatra was organised by Akal Abhiyan Sangathan Rajouri which was inaugurated by 1008 Mahamandleshwar Santosh Dass Moniji in which large number of devotees participated. Jagdish Chander Sahney President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Nowshera was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He said that the Yatra was organized to motivate people to rise above the casteism and work for the unity and integrity of the people of India. Others present include Bhim Singh, Raj Singh, Satish, Vijay Sharma, Surinder Singh and Mulakh Raj.