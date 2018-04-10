RASSANA RAPE, MURDER CASE: CB files charge-sheet amid Kathua Bar’s protest

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Crime Branch wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a charge-sheet against seven accused in Rassana rape-and-murder case of eight-year-old girl in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua, despite a protest by some lawyers.

IGP Crime Branch Syed Afhadul Mujtaba said, “Charge-sheet has been filed against seven accused and a supplementary Challan will be filed against juvenile in next few days.”

As some lawyers lodged a protest against the CB officials, local police was summoned to control the situation. The court has not so far issued any orders on the charge-sheet, IGP Mujtaba said.

The body of the eight-year-old girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch which formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and arrested eight persons, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a Head Constable, in connection with the case.

Among the accused, former revenue official Sanji Ram (60) surrendered before the Crime Branch on March 20 after his son Vishal was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The CB has received the forensic test reports which confirmed that the eight-year-old girl, reportedly held hostage in a temple premises, was drugged and raped several times before being murdered.

On January 12, Hiranagar Police Station registered FIR 10/18, while as on January 20, the investigation was assigned to Crime Branch.

According to the charge-sheet, on January 10, eight years old girl disappeared in Rassana village of Kathua and her body was recovered on January 17.

Crime Branch investigations established that the juvenile, nephew of Sanji Ram (retired Girdawar of Irrigation Department) drugged the victim with chlonzepam and committed rape on her twice on two different days.

The FSL report has noticed evidence of the drug in the victim’s viscera. Sanjhi Ram’s son Vishal, who is pursuing Bachelor of Agriculture Sciences course at Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut, U.P, has been found to have raped her. He was arrested by Crime Branch in Meerut.

Special Police Officer (SPO) with Hiranagar Police Station, Deepak Khajuria was also found to have committed the rape.

One Pravesh Kumar, friend of arrested juvenile has been found to have attempted but not physically committed the rape on the girl.

Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and SPO Sanjiv Verma of Hiranagar Police Station have been found responsible for destroying evidences, which included washing of the victim’s blood-soaked clothes.

All the eight accused were arrested by Crime Branch and produced in the court of CJM Kathua.

Sources said that Kathua Bar members lodged protest in the town this evening. They assembled outside the residence of CJM Kathua following the reports that Crime Branch officials had gone at CJM’s residence.

Sources said that the CJM told Bar Association Kathua that the matter will be taken up in court at 11;00 AM tomorrow.