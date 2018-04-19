Rassana rape case: Counsel seeks direction to meet client

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After refusal by the jail authorities to advocate for allowing him to meet his client, Advocate AK Sawhney on Wednesday filed a petition in the High Court seeking direction to respondents to permit the lawyers/ advocates to meet the under-trial/accused/detenues (in general) and particularly permit the petitioner and his colleague advocates to meet the accused/under trial client Tilak Raj lodged in District Jail Kathua in FIR 10/2018 registered at Police Station Hiranagar and being investigated by SIT of Crime Branch Jammu and Challan presented before the Sessions Judge Kathua; and permit interview in a dignified and decent way in a separate room with chairs.

The petition has been filed through Advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney seeking directions to the SP Jail Hiranagar to permit the lawyers of the accused to meet their client with a provision of chairs for the lawyers for discussing the case without there being any iron bars and other people to hear the conversation.

Petitioner Advocate A.K Sawhney through his lawyer Aseem Kumar Sawhney has filed this petition seeking general relief for all Advocates/ lawyers who have to face humiliation, embarrassment and discourtesy by the Jail staff while visiting their clients in the Jails for consultation and other professional duties like signatures, drafting, obtaining instructions and also seeking personal relief for directing the respondents to permit the petitioner to meet his client Tilak Raj lodged in District Jail Kathua in Rassana Rape and Murder Case.

It was submitted that on April 9, 2018 the Challan/final report in the case was presented and the committal court fixed the date on April 16, 2018 before the Trial Court of Sessions Judge Kathua. On April 16, 2018 the petitioner namely A.K Sawhney with Aseem Kumar Sawhney Advocate appeared before the Trial Court and conducted the proceedings after filing Vakalatnama of the brother and also with permission of the Court taking signatures of client Tilak Raj on the Vakalatnama in the Court itself.

“Since the family of the accused/under trial Tilak Raj had engaged the petitioner and Aseem Kumar Sawhney Advocates therefore it was incumbent to obtain instructions and hold interview / consultations regarding several issues viz. matters pending in the Supreme Court, regarding stand to be taken regarding transfer of the case matter in the Supreme Court and other issues related to the trial of the case and defence. On April 16, 2018, the petitioner and colleague Advocates of the chamber namely Aseem Kumar Sawhney, Shiv Dev Thakur, Anil Sharma and one local Advocate reached the District Jail Kathua and moved a formal application for meeting the client/ detenue/inmate Tilak Raj and have legal discussions in the matter. Aseem Kumar Sawhney and Shiv Dev Thakur Advocates reached the Jail at 11.22 AM and moved aforesaid application for meeting with the detenue/inmate. Petitioner joined a little later at the jail while they were still waiting at the main gate and the SP District Jail neither called them nor permitted their meeting with the inmate. Till 1 PM, the petitioner and colleague chamber Advocates waited when finally the respondent called them to his chamber and informed that the meeting would not be allowed and in case they wanted to meet they would have to meet in the ordinary way i.e. in the general meeting hall where there are many other prisoners meeting their families/ friends and there is a lot of commotion and on one side is the detenue made to stand and on other side the family member or interviewer has to stand or sit on the floor and speak in that room full of commotion where one can neither talk properly or hear properly. The petitioner and his colleague explained that legal counsel of choice and legal meeting is a fundamental right of the detenue and to speak to the client privately in a dignified and proper way is the right of the lawyer but the respondent after speaking to some higher-up on phone refused to permit a decent meeting with the client and also denied to reject the application so moved with an order, and thus the right of meeting with the client was denied”, the petitioner submitted adding that the petitioner and other lawyers were harassed, humiliated and disparaged despite the respondent fully knowing they are officers of the Court and even requested that the Supreme Court and High Court have held in many judgments about such rights and privileges.