Rassana murder case Lal Singh, Ganga reiterate demand for CBI probe

JAMMU: BJP leaders Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who have submitted their resignations as minister, on Saturday reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the rape-and-murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

Ganga and Singh submitted their resignations to the BJP’s State president yesterday to save the image of the Prime Minister and the party following a controversy over their presence in a rally in support of the accused.

“To safeguard the interest of Jammu, I will not hesitate to fight the government or meet the Prime Minister personally and reiterate the demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape-and-murder case, which is the demand of lakhs of people”, Ganga told reporters here this evening.

Earlier in the day, Lal Singh also sought a CBI probe and said what is wrong with it. The agency will not indulge in any wrongdoing.



‘Mehbooba, Sat should resign too’

JAMMU: Lashing out at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for failing, as in-charge home, in tracing the Kathua rape and murder victim, Choudhary Lal Singh has demanded her resignation. He, however, also slammed the BJP State President Sat Sharma and asked him to step down, as on his directions, he alongwith Chander Prakash Ganga visited the village Rassana to pacify the villagers protesting and demanding CBI probe besides assuring them fair trial into the case. “They are my people and I am firm on my words that the case should be transferred to the CBI; what’s wrong in it, ” Singh told reporters.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was adamant on not transferring the case to the CBI on the directions of the separatists only for the vote bank.

The MLA said he will openly sit with the people protesting in demand of transferring of case to the CBI, adding, “What is wrong in it? If other cases could be transferred to the CBI, then why not this one? I will fight with them and for them as they are my people.”

Singh slammed Mehbooba Mufti, asserting that as the Chief Minister and In-charge Home she should morally quit first from the chair.

“As a Home Minister, Mufti has failed in tracing the missing 8-year-old girl for a week,” he said and added that the BJP State President Sat Sharma, who sent both the ministers to the spot to pacify the protestors should also resign for making them scapegoat.

The MLA also slammed the Kashmir centric media for launching ‘mis-information campaign’ on Kathua case and added, “I resigned because the “negative campaign.”

However, both the ministers demanded stern and exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the incident, with Ganga seeking capital punishment for the accused.

Accusing the Congress of creating a perception in the country that daughters are not getting justice here, Ganga said, “We felt that the image of the party and the Prime Minister is at stake and under a conspiracy the whole thing is going on. We felt it better (to submit our resignations) to save the image of the party from getting tarnished and to save the image of the prime minister. We were not under any pressure”.

He said it was the party high comm

and which sent them to Kathua to control the situation. I was very clear in my words while condemning the brutal killing of the girl and want the culprits be hanged,” he said.

However, he said, since there was a public demand for a CBI probe, I said we will put forth the demand before the Chief Minister.”