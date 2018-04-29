Rassana case should be handed over to CBI: Vikramaditya

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLC, Vikramaditya Singh asserted that the Rassana case should be handed over to the CBI.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Singh said that the Jammu High Court Bar Association stands vindicated as the probe team of the Bar Council of India in its investigative report to the Supreme Court has stated the need for a CBI investigation in the Kathua case.

Vikramaditya said that certain powerful sections in the J&K Government politicised the issue and allowed it to be mis-represented to the whole nation as a communal one.

Vikramaditya said that it is unfortunate to see how this tragic incident of rape with a minor child was used as a tool by powerful sections of the J&K Government and national media to falsely and maliciously malign the people of Jammu and create a perception that they were insensitive and somehow shielding the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric crime. He asserted that nothing could be farther away from the truth; that it was a deliberate attempt to malign Jammu and take away focus from other burning issues that continue to be ignored by the government and have been gaining wide support throughout Jammu region.

Vikramaditya also expressed concern over the illegal directives issued in pursuance to a meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, 2018 and said it is the incumbent State Government that has created a sense of fear amongst the public. He also said that the Dogras of Jammu region are peace loving people who have lived in harmony with other communities, but now there appears to be a clear attempt by vested interests to create a rift between communities and to create an environment of fear and instability.

Vikramaditya said that he would like to appeal to the people of India, not to fall prey to such malicious campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir and to see the reality for what it is.