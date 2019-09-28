Rashtriya Sahara scribe conferred ‘Kalam Ke Sipahi’ Award of Excellence

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Satish Verma, senior journalist of Rashtriya Sahara J&K was presented ‘Kalam ke Sipahi’ Award of Excellence for his exemplary contributions in the field of journalism by the Newspapers Association of India (NAI) along with GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research, Greater Noida on NAI’s Annual Day function.

The award was presented by NAI General Secretary Vipin Gour and Director, GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research, Dr Ajay Kumar.

Amongst other awardees from leading national news portal included India’s TV 18 Editor in Chief Tripta Arya, Union HRD Minister’s daughter and famous dancer Aarushi Pokhrial, Editor in Chief FM News Rashid Hashmi, Media Advisor to CM Uttaranchal Rakesh Bhat, eminent author B L Gour and RJ Heena of Red FM.

The award was presented during a function attended by a galaxy of intellectuals at GL Bajaj Institute of Management and Research, Greater Noida.