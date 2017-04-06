Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)-Raftaar

Dr. Parveen Kumar

The acronym RKVY-Raftaar stands for the new version of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Raftaar means Remunerative Approaches for the Agri and Allied sectors Development. RKVY-Raftaar is yet another effort of the present dispensation to focus on the development of agriculture sector. To achieve holistic development of agriculture and for a four percent growth rate in agriculture, the government of India started Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in the year 2007-08 as per a resolution of National Development Council (NDC). To this programme a sum of rupees 25, 000 crore was allocated in the eleventh five year plan (2007-12) and rupees 63426 crore in the twelfth five year plan (2012-17). Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) was especially meant to incentivise states by giving them the flexibility to draw up plans considering the agro-climatic conditions and natural resources of the region. This was to ensure more inclusive and region specific development of agriculture and allied sectors. Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana has six sub schemes. The first related to the spread of green revolution to the eastern India which was largely left uncovered by the green revolution. The second relates to the initiation of vegetable clusters with the aim to promote vegetable in urban areas, third is the natural mission for protein supplements, the fourth on saffron mission under economic revival of Jammu and Kashmir Saffron, the fifth corresponds to crop diversification to shift from a monocropping system to include other crops as well as to go for allied enterprises and the last sub scheme focused on intensive irrigation development in the Vidarbha region.

The government has also announced its intentions to double the farmer’s income by 2022 in about seven years period. There are diverse views on whether it is possible to double farmer’s income in this period. Infact a report on agrarian distress prepared by the NITI Aayog member Dr. Ramesh chand claims that more than 50 per cent of the farmers would slip below poverty line if they solely depend on farm income. He further revealed that the real income of the farmers show a declining trend in the five year span between 2011-12 and 2015-16. To arrest the declining trend and to achieve the target of doubling the farmer’s income he has suggested a seven pronged approach that include crop productivity, livestock value addition, improvement in resource use, crop intensity, crop diversification, better price realisation and a shift towards nonfarm occupation. Infact doubling the farm income to many appears a herculean task. Actually the growth in farm income had got a setback after 2011-12 when the output of crop sector witnessed small decline of about 0.29 per cent in 2012-13 which was followed by below average monsoon in next two years. As a result growth rate in value added in agriculture decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 2011-12 to 2015-16 which also led to a decline in the real income of the farmers.

A host of different factors have to be addressed if we have to seriously pursue the goal of achieving the goal of doubling farmer’s income by 2022 in seven years span. Among the many factors one of the vital is the creation of suitable and adequate infrastructure related to the agriculture produce. Remembering that the million of tonnes of food get wasted in the country when many millions go to bed empty stomach. This also becomes a cause for distress selling because the farmers in the absence of any post harvest produce storage structures and marketing support are forced to sell their produce at a throw away prices when there is glut in the market. Another cause of worry is the reluctance of the youth to carry on with agriculture. The youths are not interested in agriculture because they perceive it as economically not rewarding and intellectually not stimulating.

Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana has now completed almost ten years of its life and has helped to achieve the intended growth rate. The time has thus come to move beyond that. Now the government plans to focus more on the development of agricultural infrastructure especially the post harvest structures with the active participation of private sector. At the present there is acute shortage of storage structures in the country. We need to have some storage capacity for about 62,000 metric tonnes where as the storage capacity in the country is about 30,000 metric tonnes. Also the value addition as well as food processing is also very less in the country as compared to many developed countries. In the absence of value addition and processing facilities most of the produce particularly the perishable items are lost within days in the farmers fields or in their homes without reaching to the end users. Therefore the country is in dire need of cold chain structures as well as post harvest processing or value addition facilities at the ground level. The creation of these structures will not only augment farm income but also create additional employment opportunities for the masses. These assets can be created under the flagship programme of the government; Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

All these aspects and much more will be taken care of in the new version of the RKVY and the new version already mentioned will be RKVY-Raftaar. Raftaar means Remunerative approaches for the Agri and Allied sectors Development. The new plan has already got the approval of the department of expenditure Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the think tank of the government the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). The RKVY-Raftaar will support the innovation and agri entrepreneurship development, promotion of value addition linked agri business models and involvement of youth in agriculture through various incentives to retain them in this profession with the ultimate involvement of doubling farmer’s income by 2022. The RKVY- Raftaar will also have some new sub schemes to increase the production as well as productivity of coarse cereals.

(The author is from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu)