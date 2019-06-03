Rasana Case: Judgment likely to be pronounced on June 4

Share Share 0 Share

PATHANKOT: The much-publicised Kathua- Rasana murder and rape case, which is going on day-to-day basis in the Court of Dr Tejwinder Singh Sessions Judge Pathankot, could meet its fate on June 4, 2019 as per defence lawyer A K Sawhney Advocate for Tilak Raj.

He said that the after the prosecution evidence, he and other defence lawyers have finalised their arguments and now it is kept for judgment on 4th June 2019.

“The Judgment would be historical in nature as the case was held on day-to-day basis in camera as per directions of the Supreme Court”, Advocate Sawhney said.

SPECIAL REPORT

In fact, the chargesheet was presented in Kathua but due to protests by the people of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, demanding a CBI probe, the father of the deceased approached the Supreme Court and sought transfer to Chandigarh.

Keeping into consideration the distance and safety of all concerned, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the Court of Sessions Judge Pathakot, who was directed to hold the trial on day to day basis.

It took almost a year now and the entire evidence and arguments are over.

A K Sawhney Advocate while briefing the reporters said that the judgment would be pronounced in this high profile case and there are many loop holes that could not be covered by the prosecution. He said even the date of FIR and date of death of the deceased are unclear and prosecution is itself doubtful about these important dates.

Advocate Sawhney said that his client has been charged with destruction of evidence, in lieu of money, but neither a single penny has been recovered nor money trail followed. As regards destruction of evidence it is all a false and botched up story. No evidence has been destroyed by his client and the allegation of washing of clothes of the deceased is mysterious according to Sawhney, who said that the witness is a policeman under attachment with Crime Branch. He said the witness has falsely deposed before the Crime Branch and Court, as he is a false and fabricated witness. He said the motive was pleaded but never proved.

Advocate Sawhney said that the case has been given media glare by the vested interests and has political and religious overtones since the same was mishandled by the Crime Branch.

Sawhney said that more details cannot be shared as the trial is still to be concluded and therefore still in camera till judgment is pronounced but he said that his client is innocent and has been falsely framed up.

“My client has faith in the justice system and God”, Advocate Sawhney added.