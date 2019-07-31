Rape accused teacher placed under suspension

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A government school teacher has been suspended for rape after a 20-year-old pregnant woman lodged a complaint against him in Udhampur district.

On the directions of Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, the rape accused Subhash Chander RRET teacher has been put under suspension by CEO Udhampur Daljeet Singh. The accused teacher is presently posted at Middle School Beri Kaghote, Ramnagar.

Looking at the sensitivity of the case, the aforesaid teacher, who stands accused by a student of rape has been attached with CEO Office Udhampur and suspended, pending inquiry.

As per the details, the woman who was reportedly six-months pregnant, approached Ramnagar Police Station on Monday, alleging that Singh outraged her modesty a few months ago and impregnated her.

The woman, who is a class 10 drop out, was admitted in a hospital for medical examination, the official said.

He said a rape case was registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

The incident came to light after the woman’s parents took her to a doctor for some medical complications and were told that their daughter is pregnant.