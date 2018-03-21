Rape accused held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Police on Tuesday apprehended a man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl.

The accused has been identified as Shallu, son of Kala, resident of Badgal, Akhnoor.

According to police, father of the victim (name withheld) on March 19, 2018, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Akhnoor alleging that on March 18, 2018 at 4:30 PM, his daughter who is mentally challenged had gone outside along with her brother aged nine years.

“In the meantime, accused Shallu came there and committed rape”, he alleged. Upon this, case FIR No. 55/2018 under Sections 376, 341 and 323 RPC was registered at Police Station Akhnoor and investigation of the case was entrusted to SI Sandeep Singh.

Keeping in view the gravity of the case, Akhnoor Police also constituted some teams to apprehend the accused who was absconding.

With the strenuous efforts and timely action of police, accused Shallu was arrested within 24 hours of the commission of the offence.

The arrest was made by SI Sandeep Singh under the guidance of Inspector Shivdev Singh, SHO Police Station Akhnoor and supervision of Munish Kumar, SDPO Akhnoor and Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, SP Rural, Jammu.