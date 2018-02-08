‘Rape accused’ dies in police custody, magisterial enquiry ordered

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Protests rock Janipur; 20 injured in Lathi-charge, teargas shelling

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 20 persons got injured and around one dozen were detained on Wednesday as police resorted to Lathi-charge and fired smoke shells to disperse hundreds of protesters, staging demonstration over death of a ‘rape accused’ inside lock up in Police Station Janipur.

Protests triggered in the afternoon after one, Subash Chander alias Kaka, 50, resident of Janipur, who was arrested on February 2 in connection with a rape case lodged by the family of a minor girl, died inside the lock up.

As per sources, the accused was on 10-day police remand and during wee hours today, he reportedly complained of uneasiness inside the lockup.

They said that the accused was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, where doctors declared him as dead, adding, “The family members and the relatives rushed to the hospital following which panic gripped the area amid protests.”

The family however, alleged that he was beaten to death inside the lock-up.

The protesters later blocked the Janipur-Bantalab Road, seeking action against the erring policemen. They took to streets and created obstacles on the road by burning tyres to press their demand for impartial inquiry into the ‘custodial’ death. They also pelted stones while contingents of police resorted to Lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The local residents also expressed ire against the police for indiscriminately firing tear gas shells, which landed in their houses. They rued the action of the police, asserting that the smoke shells fired, landed in some of the houses and caused damage to the property.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Jammu Kumar Rajeev Ranjan has ordered a magisterial probe into the death and asked the Enquiry Officer to submit his report within four weeks.

“It is a matter of concern that the death has occurred during the police custody and it becomes mandatory for this office to ascertain the cause of death of the accused person,” Ranjan said in his order.

The District Magistrate appointed Mohammad Alyas Khan, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jammu-North, as Enquiry Officer and directed to conduct probe within four weeks.

As per letter No SDM/JN/R/2018/853-54 dated February 7, 2018, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Jammu is reported to have intimated that one Subash Chander alias Kaka, son of Amar Nath, resident of Shivalik Puram Janipur Colony Jammu, who was arrested in case FIR No 11/2018 under sections 452/376/RPC of Police Station Janipur Jammu, was under remand for ten days with effect from Feb 3, 2018 to Feb 12, 2018 :and whereas, on Feb 7, 2018 at 3:00 AM, the said accused person complained of uneasiness and was taken to GMC Jammu in a police vehicle where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile an official said that a Medical Board has been constituted for conduct of his post-mortem and his body was handed over to his family for last rites.

“However, at least 18 persons were taken into custody and around 20 suffered injuries in a ding dong battle with the police”, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicular traffic on Janipur road remained blocked throughout the day. Meanwhile, Jammu-Akhnoor highway also witnessed heavy traffic jams as entire traffic was diverted to canal side.