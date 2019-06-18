Rape accused arrested

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police on Tuesday arrested an accused who was evading his arrest from last many months. The accused namely Gh Abaas Ch, son of Qadeer Hussain Ch, resident of Biala Tehsil Mandi was wanted in case FIR No 105/2018 under sections 376/342/RPC at Police Station Mandi, and was evading his arrest from last 7 months. Today he was arrested by the special team constituted by Police Station Mandi.