Ranveer Singh to voice Deadpool in Hindi

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh will be the voice of superhero Deadpool in the the Hindi version of the much-awaited film’s sequel.
The Fox Star Studios movie, which features Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, is set to hit the screens in India on May 18.
“Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest super-hero film,” Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.
The film and the Hindi Trailer will be A-rated as the makers are sticking to the tone and irreverence of the English film.
Deadpool aka Wade Wilson possesses a superhuman healing power derived from that of the mutant Wolverine that allows him to regenerate damaged or destroyed areas of his cellular structure at a rate far greater than that of an ordinary human.
David Leitch has directed “Deadpool 2”. (PTI)
