Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ to release in Dec 2018

Mumbai: Director Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” starring Ranveer Singh in the lead will hit the theatres on December 28 next year.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The movie features Ranveer as cop Sangram Bhalerao.

Rohit will start shooting for the hardcore action drama sometime around April next year.

The team is currently working on the final draft of the script.

Rohit’s last directorial venture “Golmaal Again” did fairly well at the box office, while Ranveer is still looking forward to the release of “Padmavati”. (PTI)