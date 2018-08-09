Ranveer, Kareena, Alia to star in Karan Johar’s next ‘Takht’

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial venture, “Takht”, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

The period drama also features Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

The film marks Johar’s first after 2016’s romantic drama “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Sharing the plot of the film, the 46-year-old director wrote on Twitter,”‘Takht’ is an incredible story embedded in history. An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love and of succession.”

Sumit Roy has written the screenplay for the film. Hussain Haidry and Roy have penned the dialogues.

The project, slated to release in 2020, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is Dharma Productions’ second ensemble cast period drama to be announced this year.

“Kalank” starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is already in production. (PTI)