Ranting won’t work

Why is it every time Pakistan violates ceasefire along the International Border or the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, India has to talk tough? There is no doubt Indian security forces must be reacting appropriately. The recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan come after the DGMO-level talks between BSF and Pakistan Rangers around a month ago. The proposed talks were hoped that the whole exercise would ease the tension on the borders bringing some respite to the people residing there. The most significant takeaway of the talks has been that the two sides agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquility on this border is the most important issue and this needs to be implemented on the ground in true spirit. But till date there has never been an action true to the claimed spirit. For Pakistan talks have no value without including Kashmir as the main agenda. Some months back it even said that it will not hesitate to use nuclear weapon if needed which in fact has cast shadow over the Modi-Sharif talks. Pakistan has always maintained a naught stand as far exporting of terror activities to India was concerned. Now with dialogue process has gone into deep freeze and work on a “future” strategy to make this border peaceful and safe for the troops and civilians alike looks a remote reality. Pakistan has been targeting border areas more on civilian population causing damages to their lives, property and animals creating a sense of fear and uncertainty. Central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been issuing statements expressing concerns over terror acts emanating from Pakistan targeting India and the repeated infiltration bids and frequent ceasefire violations. Same was the case of resettlement of border residents who have been bearing the brunt of Pakistan-backed militancy and the cross-border firing. Umpteen times such statements have been repeated by everyone who matters to keep the political one-upmanship going on. But till date nothing has changed. How further Indian leadership is planning to continue with such political gimmicks? Why can’t India think of some proactive doctrine of quick, small action targeting the exporters of militancy can anyone tell us?