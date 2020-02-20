Ranji Trophy QF: J&K to face challenging tryst against Karnataka from today

State Times News

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir will clash with the star studded Karnataka in the five-day quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy to be played at GGM Science College Hostels Ground, here from February 20 to 24, 2020.

The mighty Karnataka take on the spirited bunch of J&K players who qualified despite a chaotic build-up in the wake of the communication clampdown in the UT. Karnataka, who finished third in the elite pool behind Gujarat and Bengal, scripted important wins over Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. They delivered when it mattered most, having won two of their last three games. They will play with Group C toppers J&K, who lost only to Haryana in the league stage. Captain Parvez Rasool has led from the front scoring 403 runs at 44.77 and 25 wickets at 14.56. Another player who has contributed massively to the success of the team is batsman Abdul Samad who has amassed 547 runs.

“We are happy because Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) team has set history by entering into quarterfinal and the best part is that we are the host and making all arrangements in a short span of time,” Ashiq Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer, JKCA told reporters here at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the Jammu & Kashmir team has performed brilliantly throughout the season and out of nine matches, they lost only one and qualified for the quarter. The CEO said that the Police Department has played a key role in finding these players, who were not in touch.

“There’s a special medical tent set up, not just for players, but for the spectators too, because we expect students and fans, in general, to turn up in large numbers to see the match,” he said adding that as many as 1000 spectators can sit under tents with chairs.

He expressed hope that the J&K team will surely defeat the visiting team on home turf and will set a new record.