Ranji Trophy: J&K’s Rasool stars with unbeaten 171 against Services on day 1

JAMMU: Shubham Khajuria (55) and Skipper Parvez Rasool (171, batting) raised a 150-run fourth wicket partnership with fighting half-centuries to help J&K finish the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match against Services at 338 for seven at Palam A Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Earlier, Services after winning the toss decided to field first.

Putting to bat, J&K were in a spot of bother as Sachidanand Pandey (2/72) and Poonam Poonia (3/99) struck at regular intervals to leave them three down on 61 runs.

Suryansh Raina (o) and Henan Nazir (22) were bowled by Pandey. They were caught by wicketkeeper Nakul Verma. Shubham Pundir also lost his wicket earlier as he was bowled by Poonia at six runs.

Skipper Parvez Rasool, who joined opener Shubham Khajuria in the middle, started slowly and looked to play himself in. After defying Pandey, Poonia and rest of the Services attack for the rest of the middle session, they came into their own in the final session.

Skipper Parvez Rasool displayed his full range of strokes and played a few attractive hooks and pulls as the opponent bowlers ran out of ideas. Rasool’s innings was laced with 23 boundaries and a couple of hits into the stands.

However, Poonia struck against the run of play, dismissing Shubham Khajuria at 55-run studded with for boundaries.

Aquib Nabi also played a sensible knock of 30 runs off 44 balls hitting five fours. He was bowled by Diwesh Pathania.

Skipper Parvez Rasool (171 not out) and Abid Mushtaq (27 not out) were at the crease at the end of day 1.