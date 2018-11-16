Ranji Trophy: J&K-Goa match end in draw

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

PORVORIM: Goa got their first points of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 in round two claiming three points against Jammu and Kashmir at Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim on Thursday.

After posting 468/9 declared courtesy Snehal Kauthankar’s 130 not out, Goa had bowled out Jammu and Kashmir for 271 to secure a 197-run lead on Day 4. Goa then enforced the follow on in a bid to wrap up the match, but found stern resistance from Jammu and Kashmir, that was lead by Ian Dev Chauhan’s unbeaten 113. Jammu and Kashmir ended the match at 242/5 to gain one point from the fixture.

Starting the final day at 246/7 in their first innings, Jammu and Kashmir could only add 25 more runs before being bowled out. Irfan Pathan top-scored with 60 while Lakshay Garg grabbed 4/87 for Goa.

Following on, Garg removed Jammu and Kashmir opener Ahmad Omar Banday for a four-ball duck. But Shubham Khajuria and Chauhan added 95 runs for the second wicket.

Garg then removed Khajuria for 54. Paras Sharma made 44 off 124 balls forging a stand of 113 runs for the third wicket to further deny Goa. Amit Verma removed Sharma followed by the wickets of Shubham Pundir for 4 by Felix Alemao and Parvez Rasool for 11 by Amulya Pandrekar.

Chauhan though battled hard to compile a well-deserved century as Jammu and Kashmir ended on 242/5 at stumps.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 242/5 (Ian Dev Chauhan 113*, Shubham Khajuria 54; Lakshay Garg 2/31) & 271 vs Goa 468/9d – match drawn.