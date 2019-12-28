Ranji Trophy: Centuries of Shubham, Samad put J&K on command against Assam

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K’s top-order fired in unison to steer the team to a commanding position against Gujarat Assam at the end of the third day’s play of their Ranji Trophy Group C Elite match at GGM Science College Ground, here on Friday.

At stumps on day 3, Assam was 22 for no loss.

Electing to bat first, J&K got off to a great start after losing opener AO Banday at 44. He scored 31 off 48 balls hitting five boundaries.

Opener Shubham Khajuria and Suryansh Raina laid out a solid platform for J&K as they added 131 runs for second wicket.

Suryansh Raina was the first one to depart, falling to Alam after playing some fabulous shots for a well-made 73 off 125 balls, including eleven hits to the fence.

Shubham Khajuria also followed his partner into the dressing room after hitting a fine 138 runs innings off 160 balls studded with 21 boundaries and one six. J&K lost its third wicket at 294 runs.

However, Henan Malik and Abdul Samad did not let the advantage slip out of their hands and took over from where the openers had left, to keep J&K on top throughout the day.

Henan Malik also reached his half-century making 66 off 92 balls hitting eight boundaries and two sixes while Abdul Samad remained not out at 103 off 72. He smashed seven boundaries and eight sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Shubham Pundir lost his wicket at 24 while Fazil Rashid ramained unbeaten at 12 runs as J&K was able to post a big first-innings score of 460-5.

In reply, Assam ended the day on 22-0 and like many other games, bad light has played its part in this game too as this game also seems to be moving towards a draw, unless the J&K bowlers manage to trigger an almighty collapse of the Assam batting order twice on the final day.