Ranji: J&K needs five wickets to win against Services

Parvez Rasool becomes fourth Indian to take 8-wkt, century in an innings

STATE TIMES NEWS

PALAM: Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool on Friday became the fourth Indian cricketer to score a hundred and take eight wickets in an innings of a first-class match, following career-best figures of 8/85 with 115 in his team’s second innings of their 2018-19 Ranji Trophy Elite Group C round four match against Services at Palam, here on Friday.

Overnight on 53, Rasool moved to his tenth first-class hundred soon after lunch on Friday while crossing 4,000 career runs. This made him the fourth Indian cricketer to take eight wickets in an innings and score a hundred in a first-class match.

On day one at Palam, Rasool claimed the first three Services wickets to fall and a day later recorded career-best figures of 33.4-8-85-8 by sending Rajat Paliwal, Rahul Gahlaut, Devender Lohchan, Arun Bamal and Devendra Lohchab to the pavilion.

His success came after J&K were bowled out for 95 on day one. The hosts gained lead without losing a wicket thanks to a 114-run opening stand. Rasool stepped up with the ball with his career-best bowling of 8/85 to bowl Services out for just 252. In the second inning, J&K were six down for 92 and were still trailing services by 65 runs. Their skipper Rasool then put on an 82-run stand for the 7th wicket with Aamir Aziz and 64 for the 8th wicket with Waseem Raza. Parvez ended up scoring 115 as his team made 261 to set a target of 105 for Services.

Rasool is also the second player from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat after Ravinder Pandit who did it way back in 1986-87 also against Services. Jalaj Saxena is the only one to achieve this feat twice which he did while playing for Kerala once each in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In a crucial game of the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool bailed his team out of trouble with his all-round performances.

Rasool began the season with an unbeaten 4th innings century against Rajasthan but his team lost by 75 runs while chasing a record 395-run target. In the 3rd game against Tripura, he claimed a five-for which helped J&K register an outright win.

By end of 3rd day, Services were five down for 67 runs on the board and needed 38 more runs to win. The J&K captain has recorded figures of 11-5-11-2 in the second innings thus far and completed ten wickets in the game. He thus became only the 15th player in Ranji Trophy to score a century and take ten wickets in the same game.