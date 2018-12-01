Raninder is first Indian to be elected international shooting body’s vice-president

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Raninder Singh has become the first Indian to be elected one of the four vice-presidents of the International Shooting Sport Federation.

The 51-year-old Raninder also heads the National Rifle Association of India.

The former trap shooter bagged 161 votes to occupy the coveted post, while Kevin Kilty of Ireland received 162 votes, USA’s Robert Mitchell got 153 votes and Republic of China’s Wang Yifu was re-elected with 146 votes in Munich.

Last year, Raninder was re-elected president of the NRAI for a four-year term with an overwhelming mandate in Mohali.

In 2014, Raninder got 22 out of 25 votes in the General Assembly meeting at Munich, becoming the first from the country to be elected as a member of the global body representing the sport of shooting.

On Friday, the NRAI president was awarded the ISSF diploma of honour gold medal at the general assembly.

He was presented with the diploma and medal by the outgoing longest serving president of the ISSF, Olegario Vazquez Rana, who was at the helm for 38 years. (PTI)